Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.