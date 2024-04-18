Hermez Network Price Tops $4.08 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $149.22 million and approximately $71,743.29 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00006503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011182 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.06 or 1.00515499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010340 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003572 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07614247 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $61,963.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

