Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Equinix were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.50.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $734.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $838.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $801.76. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $672.88 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,659.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

