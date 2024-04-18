Brokers Offer Predictions for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

CATY stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 267,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after purchasing an additional 196,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,613,000 after purchasing an additional 150,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

