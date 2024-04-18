Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Insider Sells $133,730.00 in Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) insider L Michael Bogert sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $133,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,479.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

L Michael Bogert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of Perpetua Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $34,320.50.

Perpetua Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $393.72 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPTA shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Perpetua Resources from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Perpetua Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

