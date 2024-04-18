Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $297.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $334.00 to $297.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $380.80.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $258.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $254.31 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

