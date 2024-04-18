SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

SN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 65.00.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN stock opened at 63.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of 25.84 and a 52 week high of 65.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of 50.61.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $1,330,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $2,304,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

