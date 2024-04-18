Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

CLAR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Clarus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Clarus

Clarus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $5.98 on Friday. Clarus has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $228.48 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Clarus had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Clarus’s payout ratio is -37.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 191,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth about $92,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 71.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 357,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.