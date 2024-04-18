StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.05 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $666,535.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $7,338,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

