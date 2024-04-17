Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,932 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Intel Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. 15,260,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,558,813. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.