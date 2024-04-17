Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.39. 10,388,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,716,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

