111,213 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. 33,869,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,256,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

