Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Down 7.3%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.64 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 378,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 401,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFH. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.99.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,282,053.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,403,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $35,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,282,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,403,200.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,042. 74.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.