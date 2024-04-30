Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Boosted by Analyst

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Shares of SRPT opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.36. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

