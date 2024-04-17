iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.26

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 57810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $747.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.