Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Update

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,300 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Globant Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GLOB traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $185.26. 217,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.98 and a 200-day moving average of $213.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Globant will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Guggenheim began coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

