Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $2.83 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.0% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.21. 1,257,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,250. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

