Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,314 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,157,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,091,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,394,141. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

