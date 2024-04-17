Siacoin (SC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.69 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $390.46 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,736.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.36 or 0.00752159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00128196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00041292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.00194220 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00040026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00105794 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,008,955,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,983,090,804 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

