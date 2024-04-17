Lisk Trading Down 22.7% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $205.09 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001548 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000974 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001142 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001332 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

