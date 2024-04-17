Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,363,923 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,117,317 shares.The stock last traded at $22.92 and had previously closed at $23.11.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $921.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

