First Interstate Bank Sells 411 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Interstate Bank cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.