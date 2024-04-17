Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,635,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.49. The stock had a trading volume of 278,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,670. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

