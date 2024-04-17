iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) is Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $99.78. The company had a trading volume of 275,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,686. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.43.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

