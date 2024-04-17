Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 15,340 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,385 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,963,000 after acquiring an additional 586,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.