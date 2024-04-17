Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,460 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 4.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

NYSE:C traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,211,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,652,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

