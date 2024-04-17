Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Target by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Target by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.32. 3,450,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average of $140.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

