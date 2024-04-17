2,987 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. Super Micro Computer comprises approximately 0.7% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock traded down $13.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $962.93. 5,220,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,874,699. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $946.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

