Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,821 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.1% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.18. 1,644,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267,761. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The company has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

