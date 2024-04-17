Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.37. 930,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,308. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.19. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of C$914.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WCP

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.