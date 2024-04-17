Goodman Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVUE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. 20,306,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,908,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

