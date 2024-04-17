Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 0.1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 33,869,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 36,256,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.11, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

