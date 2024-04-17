Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Trading Up 5.5%

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10. Approximately 120,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 153,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Galiano Gold Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$527.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3656846 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. In other news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$79,096.50. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

