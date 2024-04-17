West Paces Advisors Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $63,435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,992,000 after purchasing an additional 850,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

