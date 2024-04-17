Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSW. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.59. 1,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.45. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $112.54 and a 52-week high of $157.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average is $142.79.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

