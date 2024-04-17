Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS) Insider Acquires £50,000 in Stock

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) insider Richard Herbert bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,243.25).

Shares of LON ANGS remained flat at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169,516. Angus Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of £20.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.49.

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

