Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.13. 247,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,446,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

