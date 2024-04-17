BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Up 7.0% in March

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,700 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 573,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $115,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. 140,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,628. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

