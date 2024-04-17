Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 75 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD traded down $4.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.67. The stock had a trading volume of 791,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,836. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,544 shares of company stock worth $70,878,772. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

