C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Gap Down to $67.89

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.89, but opened at $66.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares last traded at $67.63, with a volume of 371,284 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

