SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $7.67. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 67,809 shares.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

