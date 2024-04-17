Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 1.1 %

KW traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,367. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.06. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.02%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Kennedy-Wilson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.