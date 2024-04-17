Keel Point LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.0 %

PNC opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

