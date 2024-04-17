Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock remained flat at $101.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. 24,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

