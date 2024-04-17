eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 148.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in eHealth by 258.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in eHealth by 34.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 5,699.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,774. The company has a market cap of $127.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.40. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.93 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

