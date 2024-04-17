Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Down 7.3% in March

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth $39,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Edap Tms by 14.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDAP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,424. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

