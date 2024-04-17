Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Down 7.5% in March

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 7,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DHC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 66,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,766. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Stories

