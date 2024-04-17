Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 0% After Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $224.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $184.57 and last traded at $183.33. Approximately 7,470,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 42,636,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.32.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average of $156.19. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

