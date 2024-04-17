Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,042 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.22.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.57. 994,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,941. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

