Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.13. 128,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at $33,752,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 548,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 351,541 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

